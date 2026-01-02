As of January 1, night transport in Sofia is now more accessible and changes in travel conditions are in effect.

The Center for Urban Mobility (CUM) announced that passengers with long-term public transport subscriptions can now add an additional card to them for all night lines - N1, N2, N3 and N4.

The price of the additional night card is €3 per month and €30 per year.

A very important condition is that the period of the night card completely coincides with the period of your main card for daytime transport. For example, if you top up your card from January 11 to February 10, the additional night card must also be for that period - January 11 - February 10.

If you purchase an annual card (youth, student or pupil), you can add the night lines for 30 €. However, if you already have an annual card whose validity has begun, you cannot add an additional night subscription.

Until now, only the annual card of 365 leva included night transport, so if you already use such a card, you do not need an additional card for the night lines.