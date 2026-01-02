Pension age and length of service are being raised

Retirement is becoming more difficult from this year, after the required length of service and age for retirement are increasing again. To receive a pension for length of service and age from January 1, you must be 62 years and 6 months for women and 64 years and 9 months for men. Compared to 2025, the required age increases by 2 months for women and by 1 month for men, notes pariteni.bg.

The required length of service for retirement is also being raised - for men it is now 39 years and 10 months, and for women - 36 years and 10 months, or two months more for both sexes. The current rules, adopted in 2015, provide for the retirement age to rise until it reaches 65 for both sexes by 2037.

The required length of service will increase until 2027, when it will reach 37 years for women and 40 years for men. Thus, fewer people will have access to a pension. Therefore, the forecasts are that the number of adults in our country with a pension for work activity will decrease. Currently, there are 2,054,398 pensioners, and in 2070 they will shrink to 1,677,800. However, due to aging, they will become an increasingly larger percentage of the total population.

Later, those working in the first and second labor categories will also retire. Starting this year, workers in the heaviest category will be entitled to a pension if they have reached the age of 51 years and 4 months for women and 54 years and 6 months for men, with the increase for women being 4 months and for men being 2 months. The same applies to workers in the second category of work, with the age for women becoming 56 years and 4 months, and for men being 59 years and 6 months.

In both categories of work, the increase in the retirement age will increase by 2 months for men and by 4 months for women in the coming years until reaching 55 years for both sexes in the first category of work and up to 60 years – for the second.