Greek farmers block border crossings with Bulgaria again

Due to strike activities and a blockade by Greek farmers, there will be difficulties in the passage of light and heavy vehicles through all border crossings in both directions on the border with Greece. This was announced by the General Directorate of the “Border Police“ on its website. The information is as of 06:00 this morning.

Traffic is normal at all border checkpoints on the borders with Turkey, the Republic of North Macedonia and Serbia. Traffic at the border crossings with Romania is also normal.

The protesting Greek farmers will hold a national meeting on Sunday (January 4) to determine their next actions.