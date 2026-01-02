The Chairman of the CPC: There are restrictions on the number of coins when paying

The period in which we will have dual currency circulation is one month. At the moment, our telephone lines are calm. We have many sporadic signals - refusal to pay in euros or leva. This was stated by Alexander Kolyachev, acting chairman of the CPC, in the program "The Day Begins" on BNT.

In addition to all planned inspections, we plan to be even more active on site this month. Together with our colleagues from the National Revenue Agency, we have drawn up a strict plan-program that we will follow until the end of the month and until the end of the entire period - August 8.

"Merchants are not legally allowed to return mixed change. I assume that they do not do so. So far, we have no such signals for this type of violation," explained Alexander Kolyachev. And he advises: "The first thing the client can do is refuse the payment. Second - to signal the competent authorities. In this case, the competent authority is us - the CPC."

Kolyachev was categorical that the client can pay mixed.

The Chairman of the CPC also specified that there are restrictions on the number of coins when paying. "There are restrictions - up to 50 coins," he pointed out.

Regarding online purchases and the return of goods, Kolyachev explained: "Currently, the euro is the leading currency in Bulgaria and the amount is converted at the exchange rate, and the client will be refunded the money in euros."