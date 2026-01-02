A serious incident in Burgas. A 14-year-old boy in Ravda was seriously injured by a pyrotechnic device, the police reported.

The incident occurred at around 11:55 p.m. on December 31 during the New Year's concert held in the center of the village.

What is clear at the moment is that an unidentified type and model of pyrotechnic device (a firecracker type) ignited in the young man's left hand and caused severe injuries and torn fingers.

The victim was rushed to the University Hospital – Burgas, where immediate medical action was taken.

Pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case, and the circumstances surrounding the incident are being clarified.