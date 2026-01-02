Skier suffers concussion after serious accident on ski slope in Bansko

A skier was injured in the ski area above Bansko. The incident occurred before noon on the "Platoto" slope, the Mountain Rescue Service in the resort announced.

The man, who is a Bulgarian man aged about 38, fell while descending and hit his head. During the initial examination by the emergency team, it was found that the injured person had a concussion, but was able to make contact. Emergency air assistance was requested, BNR reports.

At around 11:30 a.m., the air ambulance arrived at the ski area, and an operation was organized to transfer the injured person to the helicopter, which will transport him to a hospital in the capital.

The Mountain Rescue Service in Bansko reports an increase in incidents in the mountains during holidays and weekends and once again calls on skiers to assess their preparedness for the difficulty of the slopes.