The mayor of "Lyulin" proposed that the residents of the area pay a lower garbage fee

The mayor of the capital area "Lyulin" Georgi Todorov proposed that the residents of the area pay a lower garbage fee in the new year, it became clear from his participation in the morning block of BNT.

His proposal is to reduce the fee by a quarter for Lyulin residents, since for three months they have not received adequate service and for the coming year, in his opinion, they deserve a curtsy towards them, news.bg listed.

"I call on all municipal councilors to have the necessary dignity to vote for this report, regardless of their political affiliation", said Todorov.

He also commented on the current situation in the capital's "Lyulin" district, pointing out that at times it improves, but there are periods when this is not the case.

"There is still much to be desired. There are areas where the garbage has not been disposed of for days and weeks maybe, so we are rather moving towards improvement, but too slowly", Todorov believes.

He pointed out that the machines are available, but there is not the necessary staff to use the full capacity.

"As far as I have been reported, we are moving towards hiring staff, people for the trucks that are available, but this is happening in stages", he added.