Important news in FACTS on 17.08.2026

Boyko Borisov: They gave “Eurovision“ to Burgas to remove Dimitar Nikolov from the presidential race

GERB leader Boyko Borisov introduced the party's new regional coordinator for Varna. It is not clear whether architect Stoyan Petkov will also be the party's mayoral candidate in the local elections. When they found out that Burgas Mayor Dimitar Nikolov would beat them in the presidential elections, they gave “Eurovision” of the city, he said.

Demerdjiev on the murder in Bankya: The initial goal of the perpetrators was not to kill Vladimir Yankov

The investigation into the murder of businessman Vladimir Yankov in Bankya continues actively, with the data collected so far indicating that the initial goal of the perpetrators was not to kill him. This was stated by the Minister of Internal Affairs Ivan Demerdzhiev to bTV.

The government and social partners have united around the mechanism for determining the minimum wage

The government and social partners have united around a mechanism for determining the minimum wage for the country, the government press service announced.

The first two anti-drone systems promised by the Minister of Defense have arrived

The two anti-drone systems announced by Minister of Defense on Friday, August 14, have already been delivered, the press center of the Ministry of Defense (MO) announced to BTA after an inquiry.

Galab Donev commits to protect the state's share in the Plovdiv Fair

Minister of Finance Galab Donev commits to protect the state's interest in the Plovdiv Fair, the department announced.

KUB: The Administrative Court suspended the preliminary implementation of 12 orders relating to Forest Club

"Regarding the current legal status of Forest Club. In connection with the public discussion of the situation surrounding the Forest Club complex, we consider it important to clarify its current legal status. We respect the positions of representatives of state and municipal institutions and understand that at present various competent authorities continue to collect, verify and analyze a significant volume of documents and circumstances in the case". This is stated in the position of "KUB Corporation".

Tihomir Bezlov: The sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev stirred up the swamp

The extremely sadistic murder of Georgi Kuzev in Plovdiv stirred up the swamp, but many questions remain. This was stated to the Bulgarian National Radio by Tihomir Bezlov, senior analyst at the Center for the Study of Democracy.

Why did the offers for renting apartments in Burgas reach record values before “Eurovision”

The prices of apartments for rent for “Eurovision” are largely absolutely unrealistic. This was stated on the air of NOVA NEWS by the chairman of the Association for Tourist Properties and Innovations Boris Pavlov. According to him, there are several reasons that lead to such record values.

The windows of the recently opened metro station "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" were broken

Just a few days after the opening of the new section of the third metro line in Sofia, one of the stations became the subject of vandalism. Metro station "Gen. Vladimir Vazov" dawned with broken glass on the visor at the entrance.

Milena Milotinova: The leveling of the terrain around the “Arena Burgas“ for “Eurovision 2027“ begins

The preparation of the terrain around the “Arena Burgas“ for hosting “Eurovision 2027” has already begun. Heavy equipment is piled up at the site that is about to be leveled, announced the Director General of the Bulgarian National Television Milena Milotinova during a press conference in Burgas Municipality, quoted by bTV.

A meteorite was found near Montana

A meteorite was found near Montana. It was presented during the National Assembly of Gold Prospectors and Metal Detecting Enthusiasts.

Tomatoes are the big record holder with a price increase of over 76%

Bulgarian agricultural prices are starting to rise again, but behind the overall growth lie serious differences in individual products. Tomatoes are the big record holder with an increase in price of over 76% on an annual basis, while cherries are down by nearly 31%, and pork prices are down by over 18%, according to the latest data from the National Statistical Institute (NSI).

Dimitar Nikolov stopped his team's vacations before “Eurovision”: I will squeeze them like lemons

Determining the household is not the final point, it is the beginning. The final will be on May 15 next year, and on May 16 I want to have the opportunity with Mrs. Milotinova to announce that Bulgaria has done extremely successfully, achieved records, everyone who has visited us is satisfied, and the conduct was at an extremely professional level. Until then, however, a lot of work awaits us, which started on Friday. This was said by the mayor of Burgas, Dimitar Nikolov, at the first press conference after the city was chosen to host “Eurovision 2027”, quoted by Nova TV. On Thursday, the seaside city won the home game over Sofia, with the choice made by Bulgarian and international experts.

Young man suffers brain hemorrhage after fight in Svishtov bar

A 25-year-old man was seriously injured after a fight in Svishtov, police said.

36-year-old man fights for his life after electric scooter accident

36-year-old man is in danger of life after a serious traffic accident with an electric scooter in Nessebar. He was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit of the University Hospital – Burgas with a severe head injury.

Part of the Green Ring of Sofia comes to life in September

The first visible changes along the route of the “Green Ring Sofia“ begin in September. On the eve of the European Volleyball Championship, part of the future section “Iztok“ at Blvd. “Tsarigradsko Shose“ will be transformed to provide more convenient and safe pedestrian access to “Arena 8888 Sofia“.

Relatives of a deceased patient threatened medics and destroyed an ambulance in Pavlikeni

Relatives of a deceased man attacked the Emergency Department in Pavlikeni, the police reported.

Police killed a pit bull that attacked its owner twice in Radnevo

A woman was attacked twice by her own dog in Radnevo, and in the second attack, police officers used a Taser and a service weapon to kill the animal, the Regional Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs in Stara Zagora reported.

12 people were injured in the accident caused by a wild boar near Burgas

12 people were injured in the accident on the Burgas - Marinka road, caused by a wild boar that suddenly appeared on the road.