Slavi Trifonov to Rumen Radev: Because of you, I dream of broken and disappeared oligarchs at night

Mr. Radev, I learned from you that you have already eliminated the oligarchy from political power. I quote you verbatim. You said this three days ago. I am writing to you now, not on the 14th, when you said it, because for three days I have not been able to find a place for joy. So I have been so happy. I don't remember when I have not been so happy. There will no longer be a single oligarch in political power. God, just thinking about it makes me want to do gypsy cartwheels with happiness.

This is how another letter begins on "Facebook" of the leader of the ITN Slavi Trifonov to Prime Minister Rumen Radev and the Minister of Power Ivan Demerdzhiev.

Here is the entire publication by Slavi Trifonov:

TO

RUMEN RADEV

MINISTER-PRESIDENT OF

REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA

COPY TO

IVAN DEMERDZHIEV

MINISTER OF INTERNAL AFFAIRS

Mr. Radev,

I understood from you that you have already eliminated the oligarchy from political power. I quote you verbatim. You said this three days ago. I am writing to you now, not on the 14th, when you said so, because for three days I have been unable to find a place for joy. So I have been so happy. I don't remember when I haven't been so happy. There will no longer be a single oligarch in political power. God, just thinking about it makes me want to do gypsy wheels with happiness. You started them the way you did, Mr. Radev, tomorrow you will finish them. Well, yes, since today they have already been cleared of political power, tomorrow you will completely clear them.

Bulgaria without a single oligarch. It was about time. I was sick of oligarchs. Because of you, I dream at night of broken and disappeared oligarchs. It was about time. I'm keeping my fingers crossed that you finish these bastards off sooner.

By the way, now that you've finished them off in politics, can't you pay a little attention to Ivan Demerdzhiev? He's your subordinate, isn't he? He keeps getting heard about the "Petrokhan" case. I understand, you're fighting the oligarchy, and you left him to fight crime.

Surely soon there won't be a single criminal in Bulgaria. But until then, can't you tell him to finally reveal the truth about the "Petrokhan" case? To stop washing his hands of the Prosecutor's Office. I'm talking specifically about "Petrokhan". A lot of time has passed and I assure you that the silence on this case is starting to become dangerous.

Oh, and one more thing. You said, Mr. Prime Minister, that the young murderers from Plovdiv are "creatures" of the opposition. And I thought about it. What kind of country would this be in which the Prime Minister calls some criminal murderers "creatures" of the opposition?

If someone were looking at us from the outside, they would probably say: "I wish I had the Prime Minister, the opposition, and the state."