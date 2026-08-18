Weather today, forecast for Tuesday, August 18: Sharp turn, storms and hail

The atmosphere over the country is becoming extremely dynamic, as after the calm and hot Monday, a sharp turn in the weather awaits us [taralej.bg]. On Tuesday, August 18, 2026, sunny summer weather will temporarily give way to precipitation, thunderstorm activity and a drop in temperatures [taralej.bg, vesti.bg].

Cold front brings storms and hail

According to current data from The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), in the morning hours of August 18, the wind in Bulgaria will orient from the northwest and will begin to strengthen [taralej.bg]. With it, cooler air will begin to penetrate the country [taralej.bg].

Powerful cumulus-rain clouds will develop from west to east [taralej.bg]. Forecasters note that in many places there will be short-lived but intense rain showers, accompanied by thunderstorms [taralej.bg]. From NIMH explicitly warns that there are serious conditions for hail [taralej.bg].

Temperatures by region

Despite the incoming cold front, temperatures will remain relatively high for the second half of August, but without the extreme heat from the beginning of the month [taralej.bg]:

Sofia and Western Bulgaria: Maximum temperatures will drop and will stay around 26° -28°C. Cloudiness will be variable with a high probability of afternoon showers [taralej.bg].

Plovdiv and Southern Bulgaria: Thermometers will show slightly higher values – up to 31° – 32°C, but local storms and clouds are expected there too.

Black Sea Coast (Varna and Burgas): The weather along the coast will remain more stable during the first half of the day. The forecast of the Sinoptik.bg portal for Varna shows mostly sunny weather with temperatures between 18°C in the morning and up to 29°C in the afternoon, with light to moderate winds. Later in the day, cloudiness will increase along the northern coast [taralej.bg].

Risk of fires and geomagnetic forecast

Experts remind that vegetation in large parts of Bulgaria remains extremely dry [taralej.bg]. Local precipitation will not be sufficient to permanently moisten the soil [taralej.bg]. Citizens should be careful when working outdoors, as the risk of fires remains high [taralej.bg].

On the other hand, astronomy enthusiasts and people with weather sensitivity can rest assured. According to the forecast of the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), quoted by Iskra.bg, no dangerous magnetic storms of category G1 or higher are expected for August 18.

The dynamic weather situation is expected to begin to calm down on Wednesday, when the sun will once again prevail over most of the country [taralej.bg].