An employee of "Bohemia" caused a scandal hours after the adoption of the euro

In connection with a public announcement that appeared in a company facility in the city of Burgas, the management of "Bohemia" categorically states that it was placed without the knowledge and approval of the management and is in complete contradiction with the official policy of the company.

The situation is the result of arbitrary actions of individual employees. The ad will be removed immediately, and internal procedures will be reviewed to prevent similar cases in the future.

Disciplinary proceedings will be initiated against the arbitrariness of the colleague from the Burgas office!

This is stated in the position of "Bohemia" on social media.

„Bohemia“ consistently and publicly supports the introduction of the euro in the Republic of Bulgaria and fulfills all regulatory and technical requirements related to this process. As the company's manager, I also state my personal, clear and long-standing position in support of Bulgaria's faster economic and institutional integration into the European Union, including membership in the eurozone and Schengen.

As of 01.01.2026, “Bohemia“ is fully prepared to work with the euro:

• all fiscal documents are issued in euros;

• the cash in leva as of 31.12.2025 has been duly deposited into bank accounts;

• employees are instructed and trained to serve customers during the period of dual currency circulation.

Individual personal opinions or suggestions that do not comply with these principles do not represent the position of the company and will not affect its consistent policy.

Regardless of the negative occasion, we use this opportunity to celebrate the introduction of the euro as an important step for Bulgaria and as a significant economic and institutional success for the country.

„Bohemia“ remains committed to European values, transparency and responsible behavior towards its customers, partners and employees.

Bayko Baykov,

Manager of „BOHEMIA” Ltd.