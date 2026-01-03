NRA fines Burgas public transport - they rounded the ticket price in euros with an increase

The National Revenue Agency established an economically unjustified increase in the ticket price of a company providing public transport lines in Burgas.

This became clear during an inspection on Friday for compliance with the Law on the Introduction of the Euro.

A revenue inspector purchased a ticket with cash payment on board a vehicle worth 1.56 leva (0.80 euro), as the price of the same ticket on December 30, 2025 was 1.50 leva (0.77 euro) or there is an unjustified increase in the price by 4%.

Based on the evidence collected, the increase is considered unjustified by objective economic factors, which is a violation of the Law on the Introduction of the Euro and therefore of the trader was issued an act establishing the administrative violation.