Tsvetanka Andreeva: President Radev left the door open

I did not expect President Radev to announce his party during the New Year's address. This was commented by Alexander Simov on BNT.

"The New Year's address is the most inappropriate place to announce something like this. It does not belong to the president. This is the time when a statesman should send messages to Bulgarian citizens and unite them. Not to say "I will announce a party", Simov believes.

Nastimir Ananiev believes that the head of state's New Year's speech was political. "There is a chance that he will go out and participate in the elections," he added.

"President Radev left the door open. He wanted to mark this descent, and it was no coincidence that it happened on New Year's Day. Putin was brought to power exactly on December 31. It has a very strong symbolism. He dreamed of following his course, of changing the country to a presidential republic. But I think his political moment has passed. No one promises him that if he goes out into the field and leads a party, he will have a majority. All sociological surveys show that he will not have a majority," commented Tsvetanka Andreeva.