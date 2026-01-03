All central banks in the eurozone exchange levs without fees

The national central banks of the 20 eurozone member states will exchange levs into euros without fees, the Bulgarian National Bank announced. This campaign will last until March 2.

The exchange applies the familiar fixed official exchange rate - 1 euro = 1.95583 levs.

In accordance with the rules applicable in the Eurosystem when introducing the euro in a new member state, the national central banks in the other eurozone member states apply a daily exchange limit of up to 2,000 levs per client/transaction per day, BTA specifies.

Until March 2, no fees, commissions and other costs will be charged when converting levs into euros.