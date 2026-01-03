Andrey Chorbanov: If Slavi Trifonov were in parliament, it would be different

„I continue to work at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. This is a job that I have always loved. I sent a very detailed letter to all my colleagues at „There is such a people“, including Slavi Trifonov when I left“.

This was said on the show „This Saturday“ by immunologist Prof. Andrey Chorbanov. On December 19, he announced that he was leaving the parliamentary group of “There is such a people“, and later specified that the group was “obsessed with other people, with other values and other morals“.

“I have not had a personal conflict with anyone. The problem is with the change in values. The interest in politics should be what is promised. The disappointment began in 2021. It is all a matter of balance. Balance is what makes a person responsible and consistent. Anger is not a solution“, Chorbanov explained.

“The first thing that spilled the beans was everyone's absolute agreement on not adopting the budget. Not adopting a budget is extremely irresponsible. I don't know how much the vast majority of parliamentary groups make independent decisions and how much they stoop. When I left, people from different parliamentary groups called me. It is irresponsible not to adopt a budget“, he commented.

“I came to this party solely because of Slavi Trifonov and his assurance that what is written in the program will be our guiding light“, he said.

According to him, if Slavi Trifonov had been in the National Assembly, many things would not have happened this way.

“My opinion is that President Radev should enter politics with his party. I have never hidden my sympathy for the president. I have voted for him in all elections. And I think he is a very consensual figure in terms of moderate politics“, he also said.