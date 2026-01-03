The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has opened a crisis hotline for Bulgarian citizens in Venezuela

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that it is closely monitoring the development of the situation in Venezuela, after US President Donald Trump confirmed a large-scale strike on the Latin American country.

In order to ensure the security of our compatriots in the country, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated a special crisis hotline, which coordinates actions to provide the necessary assistance. Permanent contact is being maintained with the diplomatic and consular missions of Bulgaria, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs indicates.

The Ministry calls on Bulgarian citizens located in Venezuela to maintain regular contact with the Bulgarian diplomatic services and follow the instructions of the local authorities. If assistance is needed, they can contact the 24-hour hotline of the "Situation Center" Directorate of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs: +359 893 339 616.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs adds that it will continue to provide timely information on the development of the situation.