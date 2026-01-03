A fallen tree stopped tram traffic in Sofia

Trams on lines 10 and 15 are not running due to a fallen tree on the contact network in the area of \u200b\u200b“Seminaria”. Trams are running to “Journalist” Square.

Today there is a strong wind in Sofia, which is the cause of numerous incidents, the Sofia Municipality announced.

45 reports have been filed for fallen trees and branches and 15 reports for fallen or displaced construction fences. The teams of the “Emergency Assistance and Prevention” Directorate and the Sofia Fire Department are working to clear and secure the affected areas.

Mayor Vasil Terziev has ordered additional inspections of risky areas and increased monitoring to reduce the risk to people.