Tsvetanka Andreeva: The cabinet was created in an anti-crisis way, against the backdrop of a series of elections

In the current parliament, the opposition was weak, fragmented and diverse. It took to the streets because five votes of no confidence were passed, which not only did not shake the cabinet, but confirmed the majority. The specific topic of the protests this time was the budget. This was said by political scientist Tsvetanka Andreeva on the air of “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov” on NOVA NEWS.

In her words, the cabinet was created in an anti-crisis way, against the backdrop of a series of elections and the people's desire for regular power. “In this sense, it was clear that the parties in this government would lose from their stay in power rather than earn dividends. But entering the eurozone not only legitimized the majority, but also gave a lot of energy. And with the achievement of this goal, the meaning of the government's existence seems to have been exhausted”, she further commented.

Andreeva is of the opinion that the MRF has strengthened after the problems in the very structure and political life of the party.

► Regarding Rumen Radev, she pointed out that “we must be careful, because he was once “sold” to society as a NATO general, and all of this was debunked”. And she added that “now, entering the political scene to expand his electoral base, he will almost certainly be presented as a pro-European politician again, but he is not”. ”His pro-European image is severely compromised”, the political scientist added. According to her, Radev is still talking about another, different model of government - "he criticizes parliamentarism and democracy".

► Regarding Venezuela, Andreeva said that "a democracy like the United States entered a country that is a collaboration between a dictatorship and drug cartels" and therefore parallels cannot be drawn with Russia's attack on Ukraine.

Andreeva believes that the state should be governed in a coalition and this will be understood by the parties, because otherwise we will go the way of