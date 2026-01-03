Iva Miteva: Our entry into the eurozone is inevitable, but now was not the time

Entering the eurozone is inevitable, but now was not the time. Such an opinion was expressed in the program “Offensive with Lyubo Ognyanov“ by Iva Miteva, chairman of the 45th and 46th National Assembly.

In her words, the country “is not joining the club of the rich, but rather the club of connecting countries“. Miteva criticizes the lack of an information campaign and emphasizes that “people did not understand what the effects of entering the euro will be, what the benefits will be, what the negatives will be“.

Regarding the pace of joining the eurozone, Miteva specified: “The process depends on the country. We are obliged to enter, but we set the pace“.

She emphasized that the extraordinary report in April was used to “adjust the numbers“.

Regarding the political situation and the possible activity of President Rumen Radev, Miteva pointed out: “With the behavior of the president, I think he will not participate in the upcoming parliamentary elections.

Regarding the political elections in 2026, she predicted: “We are like deja vu. But I really want everyone to learn from the past, because the election rotation did not lead to much or any change“.