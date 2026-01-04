Over 100 km/h is the wind speed near the Rila Lakes

Over 30 m/s (108 km/h) is the wind speed in the Rila Lakes region in the Rila Mountains and the weather is not suitable for outdoor walks in the mountains, the Mountain Rescue Service in Dupnitsa reported, quoted by BNT.

The mountain rescuers pointed out that moving in such gusts of wind is almost impossible. Strong wind is one of the most important factors for increased avalanche risk, the rescue service added. They warned that days like today are not for outings in the mountains and advised to look for alternatives for walks.

After a strong wind, the danger in the mountains remains high for several days, even if the weather improves, the rescue service in Dupnitsa added.