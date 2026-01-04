A plane from London did not land in Sofia, was redirected to Budapest, and from there returned to London (VIDEO)

The strong midday wind confused the schedule of landing planes at the capital's "Vasil Levski" airport. The plane from London of the low-cost airline Easyjet failed to land in Sofia due to strong winds. The machine was redirected to Budapest, since the backup airport in similar cases - the one in Plovdiv, also did not accept planes for a certain period as a result of strong winds. Burgas Airport is closed due to runway repairs.

The plane from London lands in Budapest. "The passengers waited for several hours inside the plane. Then they were told that they had 15 minutes to decide whether to get off in Budapest or return to London", said a reader of FAKTİ.

Some of the passengers decided to get off in Budapest. Others preferred to return to London.

It is the pilot's decision, not the airport's, whether a plane will continue on its way to its final destination or return to its starting point. It is not clear what will happen to the passengers who were supposed to fly back on the airline's plane from Sofia to London. The airline's next flight from the British capital to the Bulgarian capital is tomorrow - Monday at noon.

The plane of the German national carrier Lufthansa from Frankfurt managed to land at Plovdiv Airport and is expected to return to Sofia a little later. The same was the fate of the Zurich and London planes, which were supposed to land at 10:15 a.m. and 11:25 a.m. respectively at the capital's airport.

The low-cost Wizz Air plane from Memmingen lands in Varna.