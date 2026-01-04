The famous journalist and public figure Venelina Popova subjected Yavor Dachkov's recent interview with GERB leader Boyko Borisov to devastating criticism. In a sharp comment published on social networks, Popova deconstructed not only the former prime minister's behavior, but also the host's lack of journalistic resistance.

According to Popova, the conversation took place in a surprisingly "friendly tone and atmosphere". She notes a detail that the camera may have captured, but the viewers missed - the host's body language.

"Even when Dachkov verbally expressed disagreement with Borisov, his face was smiling, but very red the whole time," Popova writes. According to her analysis, this betrays the journalist's inner dissatisfaction with the situation he has put himself in - being a passive listener to a political monologue, without the courage to ask the "precise questions" that have been silenced.

Popova emphasizes Borisov's familiar refrain - the personification of state successes. The GERB leader has once again attributed to himself the merits of entering Schengen, the eurozone and the construction of the Sofia metro.

"Boyko Borisov's narcissism is boundless, his self-esteem is soaring to cosmic heights," the journalist comments. She poses the fundamental question about the role of a statesman - whether building infrastructure is a reason for bragging or simply fulfilling the job description.

"The job of a statesman is exactly this - to build a modern and reliable infrastructure... and not to accumulate bundles and bars of gold, and then shout that in Bulgaria rumors were often perceived as truth", recalls Popova, referring to the scandalous photos from the former prime minister's bedroom, which were conveniently omitted as a topic in the "friendly" conversation.

In her analysis, Venelina Popova also makes a bold prediction about the political future of the GERB leader. According to her, despite the media appearances and attempts at relevance, "Borisov is a politician who has sung his song".

She draws a gloomy scenario for the Borisov-Peevski tandem, allowing for the possibility that one will be "removed" by the other, or that both will be forced to leave the stage under external or internal pressure. "God is just and retribution lurks everywhere", Popova concludes her position biblically.