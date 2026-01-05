Due to the strong wind: A tourist boat hit the quay wall of the port in Sozopol

A tourist boat hit the quay wall of the port in Sozopol.

According to unconfirmed information, the anchor broke and the ship was carried away from the port by the hurricane wind. The vessel crashed into the stones of the quay wall.

According to initial data, the ship also had a hole in the hull. According to residents of Sozopol, there are several more sunken boats, and in some places the pontoons are also damaged.

A stork's nest fell from an electric pole in the Samokov village of Popovyane due to the strong wind, announced the PR of the Samokov Municipality Victoria Petrova – Concepcion.

She added that a signal was filed with the Contact Center of the municipality, as well as with the Electricity Distribution Networks - West, and their employees will take necessary actions to eliminate the problem. There are also downed wires on site.

Due to hurricane winds, 7 flights were redirected at Sofia Airport "Vasil Levski", and three departures were canceled.



The following were redirected: an EasyJet flight from London to Sofia, which landed in Budapest and returned; a “Fly Dubai” flight returned to Dubai, and a Swiss flight returned to Zurich.



The “Lufthansa” plane from Frankfurt landed at Plovdiv Airport.



A Ryanair flight from London to Sofia has been cancelled.



EasyJet and Ryanair flights to London, as well as Swiss flights to Zurich from Sofia, have been cancelled.



Passengers can find out about the current status of departing and landing aircraft on the airport website.

The wind speed was over 30 m/s (108 km/h) yesterday afternoon in the Rila Lakes area in the Rila Mountains, and the weather was not suitable for outdoor walks in the mountains.



Mountain rescuers pointed out that moving in such gusts of wind is almost impossible. Strong winds are one of the most important factors for increased avalanche risk, the rescue service added. They warned that days like today are not for mountain outings and advised to look for alternatives for walks.



A strong southerly wind with gusts of up to 100 km/h is expected this afternoon as well.

After a strong wind, the danger in the mountains remains high for several days, even if the weather improves, added the rescue service in Dupnitsa.

As a result of the strong hurricane wind, numerous trees were knocked down on the territory of Borovets, including in the ski slope area.



In order to ensure the safety of visitors and employees, the entire ski area of the resort was closed at 12:30 today.

Due to the dangerous situation, the BG-ALERT system was also activated in the area. People are urged to follow the instructions of local authorities and emergency services.



"Everyone on the territory of the resort Borovets and the surrounding area, be careful due to hurricane winds," the announcement states.

The emergency unit of the Samokov Municipality is on site and monitoring the situation. At the moment, conditions remain extremely dangerous for work on the slopes, due to the continuing strong winds.



Angel Dzhorgov, Mayor of Samokov: "On site with colleagues from the fire department, we decided that it might be better to warn people not to go to places where there are trees in the forest too. There are many fallen trees throughout the resort complex. Here in Samokov, the wind was also strong, so we also closed our ice rink, which is in the "Tourist Garden" park, as a precaution, even though there were no fallen trees. But we decided to do this from a safety perspective and ultimately decided to activate it. It's better to worry someone than to regret not doing it."



After the wind subsides, the Mountain Rescue Service, together with teams from "Borosport" and the Samokov Municipality, will begin activities to clear and secure the affected areas.



The PSS also organized the safe evacuation of small children and elderly people who were in a catering establishment at the final station of the "Sitnyakovo" chairlift.



The situation is being monitored continuously. All citizens and guests are urged not to enter the closed areas and to strictly follow the instructions of the competent services.

A police team in Burgas noticed a distressed roe deer, attacked and severely bitten by predators in the Arkutino area on Friday. The animal tried to save itself by jumping into the water.

The director of the Burgas Zoo was immediately sought for assistance, who joined the rescue late in the evening, hospitalized the animal and treated the wounds.



For two days, the wild animal has been under continuous observation, care and treatment at the Burgas Zoo. Thanks to the round-the-clock efforts of specialists, its condition is improving and the animal is quickly regaining its strength.



The roe deer has now fully recovered, and today it will be released into its natural environment in the presence of specialists, in a nature reserve in the Arkutino region.