Minister Pulev: Industrial zones are a critical factor

Industrial zones and parks are a key element of the government's overall vision for accelerated economic development of the country. They are an important catalyst for economic transformation and a main tool for attracting Bulgarian and foreign investors. This was stated by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Alexander Pulev during a meeting with representatives and operators of industrial zones and parks from across the country. The meeting discussed the challenges facing their development, the necessary legislative changes, infrastructure problems and their role in attracting new investments.

„The task of the state is to provide the necessary prerequisites for the development of industrial zones - quality leading infrastructure, modern assets and effective support for operators. When we combine good infrastructure, professional management and simplified administrative procedures, we create a favorable business environment in which investors themselves choose Bulgaria as a preferred investment destination“, emphasized Deputy Prime Minister Pulev.

He noted that the Ministry of Economy, Investments and Industry will maintain a constant and open dialogue with the operators of industrial parks and zones. According to him, practical feedback from the business is of key importance for improving the management of industrial assets and for improving the regulatory framework. “I want each of you to have the opportunity to present specific technical difficulties and proposals for changes in the legislative framework. Together we must build a long-term vision for the development of industrial zones and create all the necessary tools to attract new investments and sustainable economic growth“, said the Deputy Prime Minister. He added that the reform is being implemented under the auspices of Prime Minister Rumen Radev.

During the meeting, Alexander Pulev said that in 2027 the government will work for a growth-oriented budget that will provide even more instruments for investment, modernization and development of industrial zones. He emphasized that the necessary funds have been provided for 2026 to support Bulgarian industry. “We have managed to guarantee the necessary financial resources to support the existing industry, including energy-intensive industries. Our goal is for Bulgarian enterprises to overcome the challenges posed by geopolitical instability, to maintain their competitiveness and to create conditions for future growth“, said Deputy Prime Minister Pulev. According to him, the state supports Bulgarian industry not only with political statements, but also with specific financial measures.

„We will not focus solely on the budget deficit at the expense of the development of the Bulgarian economy and industry. 60 million euros have been provided for the implementation of already undertaken commitments to large Bulgarian and foreign investors who have expanded their production, implemented new technologies and created over 2,000 new jobs. The state must be a predictable and fair partner and we have provided the necessary resources“, said the minister.

During the meeting, Alexander Pulev also presented the main reforms aimed at improving the investment environment in the country. Among them are the creation of a Coordination Council for Investment Promotion under the Council of Ministers, the reduction of the administrative burden on business, as well as the reform to restructure and increase the efficiency of the state administration.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Minister of Economy, Investments and Industry Krasimir Yakimov.