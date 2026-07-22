The wind tore off a roof in Primorsko and crashed into a hotel complex

A strong storm hit Eastern Bulgaria and caused damage in many cities. In Yambol, two women were injured due to the hurricane-force wind. The hurricane knocked a woman down on the street in Yambol. She was admitted to hospital with a suspected broken leg. Another woman was injured when the glass of a window broke.

In Primorsko, a roof, part of a wooden structure, was torn off by the strong wind and crashed into a hotel complex. According to tourists, the area has been cordoned off and police are at the scene. There are reports of a minor injury to a child, bTV reported.

As a precaution, the mayor of Tsarevo, Marin Kirov, activated the BG-ALERT system to warn residents and tourists to be careful due to the expected intense rainfall.

The strong wind overturned an empty trailer on the Podbalkanski road between Maglizh and Gurkovo. Due to the incident in this section, the Podbalkanski road remained closed.

Heavy hail the size of walnuts caused serious damage to gardens and orchards in the Ardino municipality. The damage was greatest in the village of Mlechino.

The ice chunks, reaching the size of a walnut, caused significant damage to the harvest.

There was also heavy rain and thunderstorms in Varna. In just one hour, over 100 reports of flooded streets and underpasses were filed.