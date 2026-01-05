One dead and four injured in a serious accident in Veliko Tarnovo

A serious accident occurred last night in Veliko Tarnovo. Three cars collided in the incident, with the signal being sent shortly before 00:30. A young man died, and four others were admitted for treatment at MOBAL "Dr. Stefan Cherkezov", a correspondent for the "Fokus" Agency reported. According to the hospital, two are in orthopedics, and two others are in surgery with various chest injuries.

In addition to police officers and emergency teams, employees of the Regional Directorate for Fire Safety and Population Protection also arrived at the scene, cutting one of the cars to remove the injured. The incident occurred on Dulga Laka Street. The area remained closed for hours, and traffic is currently flowing normally.

Examinations were carried out at the scene of the accident, and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated in the case.

Sources of "Focus" revealed that they are also working on a version in which the accident was the result of an organized drift in the area.