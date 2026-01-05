As of tomorrow, January 6, arch. Bogdana Panayotova will no longer hold the position of Chief Architect of Sofia. I accept her resignation and thank her for the decision, which allows the issue to be closed institutionally and the municipality to move forward.

This is written in the position of the Mayor of Sofia Municipality Vasil Terziev in connection with the resignation of the Chief Architect of Sofia, Bogdana Panayotova, which we publish without editorial intervention:

"Boyan Nedev will temporarily hold the position of Chief Architect of Sofia, in order to guarantee the normal work of the administration and continuity in the processes.

It is important to clearly state what is at the center of the reform that we have begun. The big issues facing Sofia are specific and long-term - creating a "Public Works" fund to ensure the construction and maintenance of infrastructure, initiating legal and regulatory changes to limit overdevelopment, and a new way of spatial planning that connects construction with traffic, social infrastructure, green spaces and the quality of the urban environment.

This requires a clear management model, good coordination and teamwork. For me, reform is not a matter of positions, but of results - how decisions are made faster and more transparently, how available resources are used and how the city is actually changing for the better.