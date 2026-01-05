CPC reports price retention and more promotions for basic foods

Within the framework of the sectoral analysis of the basic food products market, the Commission for the Protection of Competition (CPC) reports measures by large retail chains aimed at increasing the predictability and transparency of food prices, the CPC press center announced.

According to the regulator, the initiatives include retention or adjustment of price levels of a significant number of essential products, as well as a significant expansion of the scope of promotional campaigns. According to the Commission, these actions are the result of the dialogue with traders and reflect its understanding of effective regulation in the sector.

During the public discussion of the first interim data from the sector analysis, the CPC emphasized that the report should serve as a basis for dialogue between all stakeholders, encourage self-regulation in the sector and improve the competitive environment, while protecting the interests of consumers and producers.

The Commission points out that comprehensive problem solving requires the active participation of all participants in the chain in order for the market to function normally and stably. The observed trade initiatives to hold down prices during the process of introducing the euro and to expand promotional campaigns are seen as a positive reaction to the findings of the interim analysis and as evidence that the dialogue with traders is the right approach to stimulate transparency and sustainable market behavior.

At the same time, the sector analysis found serious problems along the producer - retail chain. The CPC states that they will continue to analyze the behavior of traders and, if there are indications of unfair trade practices, abuse of a dominant position or problematic concentrations, the Commission will take action and initiate the relevant proceedings, the press center of the antimonopoly authority added.

BTA recalls that in June last year, the CPC began a sectoral analysis of the food market of primary necessity, the aim of which was to establish the reasons for the observed increase in the prices of basic foods, to propose measures to overcome them and to identify possible violations of competition rules.

At the end of last year, the CPC presented the results of the interim sectoral analysis, which shows the presence of serious structural deformations throughout the supply chain, with the most serious deformations being observed in the supply chain of milk and dairy products.