Philip Gunev: The war in Ukraine gave Trump the green light for the operation in Venezuela

The operation is certainly illegal from the point of view of international law, from the point of view of domestic law they have invented mechanisms to legitimize it. From the point of view of international politics there are different interpretations. He said this on the show "Face to Face" on BTV, former Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs Philip Gunev in connection with the US military operation in Venezuela, which arrested the country's President Nicolas Maduro.

If an analysis is made, Venezuela has a problem with drugs and corruption, it is certainly one of the channels through which drugs enter the US, but the volume and scale can be questioned, in view of the operation carried out. In US reports for the last 10 years, Venezuela is either barely mentioned or completely absent. Colombia, Ecuador, Peru are listed as the main producers of cocaine, and Mexico is the main channel for importing drugs into the US. The country most affected by drug cartels is Mexico. The so-called Cartel of the Suns does not appear in either the US or Europol reports, but it does appear in the accusations spread by Washington, Gunev said.

The main thing for Trump is domestic political interest. For a whole year now, he has been talking about one of the main groups for migrant trafficking. He expelled their members not only to Venezuela, but also to Ecuador, so we can also talk about a migration element, the former deputy interior minister added.

If we listen to the interviews of the American president from yesterday, they did not talk about drugs, but only about oil. Domestic political interest also plays a role there, since in recent months, Democrats have been strongly criticizing Trump for raising prices. He will do everything possible to control Venezuela, which holds nearly 18% of world oil production, and in the near future to reduce oil prices, which is very important for the United States, Philip Gunev pointed out.

Perhaps Trump to some extent saw Putin's actions in Ukraine as a green light for his actions in Venezuela. There has not yet been a fierce international reaction in defense of the regime. Trump de facto agreed with the Venezuelan regime to give him access to oil, Gunev added.