Radan Kanev: Once again I understood the obvious - that Europe does not have the necessary level of coordination and a common foreign policy

Once again I understood the obvious - that Europe does not have the necessary level of coordination and a common foreign policy. The position of the European Commission is the least common multiple between the positions of the main countries in Europe and the silence of a large part of the countries. If we look carefully at what the various government spokesmen said, we will also explain why the EC is coming out with a hollow statement. This was said in an interview for “Face to Face” by the EPP MEP, broadcast by PP-DB - Radan Kanev.

“The Sanchez cabinet in Spain enjoys the support of the far left, it is in coalition with the far left. She, in turn, has close relations with Hugo Chavez, and then with Maduro. Accordingly, Sanchez comes out with a position close to the Latin American left. In Italy, Giorgia Melani is desperate to demonstrate some form of closeness to Trump, although she understands that there is no Italian interest that coincides with this policy. She takes a position that is rather evasive. Their foreign minister takes a position that is closer to supporting Trump. Macron and Merz take very categorical positions that are in defense of the democratically elected leaders of Venezuela. In 2024, there were presidential elections in Venezuela and all countries in the world rejected the legitimacy of Maduro in his new term, with the exception of China, Russia, Iran and several other outright dictatorships,” he recalled.

“An interesting moment is that the US recognizes Edmundo Gonzalez as the legally elected president of Venezuela and Maria Machado as the legally elected leader of the opposition and international representative. The next moment, Trump says that he does not want to work with these people because they did not have the trust and respect of their fellow citizens. How did you recognize a victory with over 60%, and then say this? There is obviously a deep and traumatic contradiction in the American position here, which Macron and Merz, thank God, do not share. They categorically said that Venezuela has its legally and democratically elected representatives and they must lead a process of democratic transition. But will there be one, is the most important question. At the moment, it seems to me that Trump has reached a deal with the junta that was behind Maduro. Let's not forget that Mauro was a bus driver, pushed forward by Chavez as a commoner and charismatic figure. Behind him is the military junta, criminal cartels and a very dangerous and serious power network. In this situation - with the legitimization of Maduro's vice president, it seems that Trump is taking a position: we have nothing against the state remaining a dictatorship and the people continuing to be crushed and repressed. He is showing that it is important for the US to take the oil”, Radan Kanev also commented, emphasizing that this is a deal in which Europe cannot participate.

"I would expect from the European Commission a position similar to the one taken by Tusk and Merz, and not the one taken by Sanchez or Orban, who today said the most incomprehensible thing - that this was evidence of the end of the international liberal order", the politician pointed out.