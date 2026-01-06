Deputy Minister of Finance: 400 inspections per day are planned by the National Revenue Agency due to the euro

The transition is happening smoothly and calmly, as all institutions had foreseen. This was stated to bTV by Deputy Minister of Finance Metodi Metodiev, quoted by novini.bg.

"We noted some sporadic difficulties - with insufficient availability of small bills and coins, with double denomination. Problems that were not of a significant nature."

A very streamlined and good organization for inspections has been established. The National Revenue Agency has an extremely large resource. According to special schedules, 400 inspections per day are planned, Metodiev revealed.

"We have introduced the so-called extension law, but this will in no way hinder the process of adopting the euro. We have done this in previous years," he added.