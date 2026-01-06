Yoana Lalova: The blockade of the Greek borders brings millions of losses to carriers

For more than three weeks, the border crossings of Greece have been closed to international traffic, which practically blocks the movement of goods and vehicles. This was stated on the air of “Hello, Bulgaria“ Yoana Lalova from the European Transport Cluster. According to her, there is no clear timetable or previously announced reason for the closure, as well as information about when measures will be taken to normalize the situation.

According to Lalova, the problem is not only in the inability of the Greek authorities to deal with the situation, but also in the fact that they also side with the protesting farmers. “Active diplomacy and dialogue at the highest level with the Greek authorities are needed here. Unfortunately, such a reaction from the Bulgarian side is lacking, and urgent measures are imperative“, Lalova emphasized.

According to data from the transport industry, the losses for Bulgarian carriers amount to about 3 million and 470 thousand euros per week. Possible reciprocal measures are currently being discussed in response to the ongoing blockade.

Ioana Lalova insisted that the Prime Minister of Bulgaria immediately request a meeting with her Greek counterpart in order to find a solution to the crisis. According to information from the transport sector, the borders with Gartsiv are expected to be completely closed on Thursday and Friday, including for passenger cars.

“The state must react today“, Lalova is categorical. She recalled that last week a death was even registered related to the long wait at the border crossings.