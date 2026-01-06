Peevski: Trump set an excellent example of democracy by removing dictator Maduro

The Chairman of "DPS-Novo Nachola" Delyan Peevski late last night came out with a position regarding the growing tension between the US and Venezuela. Peevski pointed out that US President Donald Trump has set an excellent example of democracy by removing Nicolas Maduro.

"The democratic world needs strong and courageous leadership to protect democracy and freedom from hybrid wars, electoral fraud and narco-terrorism. The President of the United States of America Donald Trump has set an excellent example of this by removing dictator Nicolas Maduro," he wrote.