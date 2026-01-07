NRA and CPC continue with intensified inspections due to the euro

The intensified inspections of the NRA and CPC continue in connection with compliance with the Euro Adoption Act.



The inspections are carried out throughout the country in various sectors, including grocery stores, parking lots and services.

The inspectors check the prices of goods and services at the time of the inspection, and within five days, the trader must provide information about the prices before January 1.

In addition to random inspections, inspections are also carried out upon reports from citizens.

Inspections also begin in winter resorts tomorrow.