"DPS-New Beginning" introduces a law against speculation in the prices of basic food products

A law on the maximum markup will be introduced into parliament today by the DPS-New Beginning's parliamentary group. The aim of the bill is to tighten control over prices and markups of basic products by the end of 2026, due to the transition to the common European currency and the protection of end consumers from speculation and bad trade practices.

The bill provides for the adoption by the Council of Ministers of the so-called "Consumer Basket", which includes basic food products and goods such as flour, bread, milk, sugar, rice, etc. and the introduction of a 20% ceiling on the mark-up of goods from the basket between the manufacturer or importer and end consumers.

The explanatory memorandum to the bill states that similar models are applied in most European countries such as Germany, France, Greece and Spain.

Control over violators will be carried out by the CPC, NRA and CZP, and fines for violators are between 5 and 20 thousand euros.

The bill is mainly aimed at supporting and protecting socially vulnerable groups - pensioners, families with children and low-income households, where food costs exceed 50% of monthly income.