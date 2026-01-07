A breakdown left a large part of "Lyulin" without heating and hot water

Residents of the metropolitan microdistricts "Lyulin" 3, 4, 5 and 6 were left without heat supply last night. This is shown by a reference on the official website of "Toplofikatsiya Sofia".

A breakdown was cited as the reason for the heating shutdown, without specifying its nature.

According to the company, the heat supply is expected to be restored on January 8 at around 5:00 a.m.

So far, "Toplofikatsiya Sofia" has not provided additional details about the reasons for the interruption and whether changes are possible in the announced deadline for restoring the service.