Alexander Naydenov pulled the cross out of the icy waters of Antarctica

The tradition of Epiphany was also observed at the southernmost point where there is a Bulgarian presence – the base "St. Kliment Ohridski" on Livingston Island. Logistician Alexander Naydenov pulled the holy cross out of the icy waters of the Southern Ocean, the Bulgarian Antarctic Institute (BAI) announced.

"The cross was thrown by the oldest participant in the 34th expedition – Anastas Abadzhiev", the institute's press center specified. A total of six participants from the base participated in the ritual, which was held under strict safety measures.

Despite the extreme conditions and the distance from their homeland, the polar explorers celebrated the holiday in the presence of the entire team. The ritual is part of the expedition's cultural calendar, which aims to maintain the spirit of the researchers during the long mission.

According to information from BTA, the base is currently in an active summer season, with scientists and logisticians working there on over 20 scientific projects. Earlier this month, the researchers also welcomed the new year 2026, having for the first time a more stable internet connection to contact their relatives in Bulgaria.

Celebrating the Christian holiday on Livingston Island is a tradition that dates back years and serves to affirm the Bulgarian presence in the region. In parallel with the rituals, the 34th Bulgarian Antarctic Expedition continues its work on studying climate change and biodiversity in Antarctica.

The financing of the mission is part of the national program "From Pole to Pole", as the state continues to invest significant funds in the maintenance of the base and the voyages of the research ship "St. St. Cyril and Methodius".