After the elimination of the Bulgarian lev as the official currency for payment in our country, PP-DB wants to eliminate our state as well. Kostadin Kostadinov raised the alarm on the social network "Facebook".

After Asen Vassilev, as a service minister in President Radev's government, launched the procedure for the destruction of the Bulgarian lev, four years later Bulgaria is already part of the eurozone. Bulgarian citizens will pay for the eurozone fetish of PP-DB, and then of the ruling parties from GERB, MRF, APS, BSP and ITN.

In the first six days alone, the price of goods and services increased, and electricity for businesses jumped by 30%. It is obvious that inflationary processes are underway, and mechanisms for controlling them are lacking.

Six days after the destruction of Bulgarian national sovereignty, since a country without its own currency has no autonomy over its decisions, the PP-DB already want to destroy the Bulgarian state as well. There are requests for this in their interviews in the mass media, from which it is obvious that they are starting a new anti-Bulgarian campaign, which aims to destroy the oldest state in Europe.

“The position of one of the Janissary groups (Yes, Bulgaria) states that Bulgaria should enter a European system with a common army and intelligence services, and there is already open talk of transforming the EU into a federal state, in which Bulgaria will be a province governed by Brussels.”, Kostadinov warns in his post on the social network.

He adds that Bulgaria no longer has a currency, and the next steps are in place - liquidation of the army, parliament, government and state. All of this will obviously be presented to us as "integration in the heart of Europe" and "a way to enrich people".

“However, the Janissaries missed the moment and fatally underestimated the Bulgarian people. Elections are coming in March, in less than 3 months. In these elections “Vazrazhdane” will become the first political force, restore the Bulgarian lev, take the country out of the shitcoin zone and simultaneously collapse both the ECB and the EC. And the fate of the Janissaries is clear - arrest, trial, prison. Only one thing is enough - to vote for “Vazrazhdane”. We will do the rest.”, Kostadinov is categorical.