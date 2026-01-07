Flood in Krumovgrad Region: A flooded river broke a bridge in the village of Grivka

In the Krumovgrad Municipality, a river broke a bridge that connects two neighborhoods in the village of Grivka. 12 people live in the Zimornitsa neighborhood, which is currently cut off.

The municipality is in constant contact with the people there and if they need food and medicine, there is an excavator that will pass from the Kirkovo Municipality to the neighborhood.

At the moment, according to the mayor of Krumovgrad Sebihan Mehmed, there are no people in distress.

In Krumovgrad itself, the water of the Krumovitsa River is 30 cm from overflowing the bridge, which is on a national road and connects the city with the hospital, emergency services and the fire department. Many agricultural lands have been flooded.

The city hall is about to inform the population not to use the water from the taps for drinking and cooking, announced the mayor of Krumovgrad Sebihan Mehmed.

65 liters per square meter of rain fell during the night in Krumovgrad, according to the mayor until 07:30 in the morning, and it was still raining.