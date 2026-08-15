Important news in FACTS on 15.08.2026

Ruslan Trad: After the drone in Primorsko, we have reason to summon someone's ambassador

Unlike the “Orlan-10”, drones of the “Zala” type, such as the one found on the beach in Primorsko, are used by Russian forces from reconnaissance to combat missions. If you are looking for an occasion to call someone's ambassador, this is such an occasion.

Economist: The feeling of price appreciation is a fact of life

The feeling of price appreciation is a fact of life. This is how economist Yulian Voinov commented on the topic of removing double labels and inflation in our country.

Children and road accidents: A wave of serious cases with deaths and injured

Fewer injured, but more children died on the road. This is shown by the data of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the first six months of the year.

Nikolai Stanchev: The average price of "Civil Liability" is comparable to 2021

The price of mandatory "Civil Liability" insurance in Bulgaria does not report an unusual increase in price and remains comparable to the levels of 2021. This was reported by BTA, citing Nikolay Stanchev, Chairman of the Management Board of the Association of Bulgarian Insurers, who outlined market trends and the upcoming introduction of the "bonus-malus" system in early 2027.

"Fraport": Burgas Airport has capacity for increased traffic for "Eurovision" 2027

Burgas Airport has the necessary infrastructure and operational capacity to serve the expected temporary increase in passenger traffic during the hosting of "Eurovision" 2027, and at the moment no large-scale infrastructure expansion is planned specifically for the competition. This was reported to BTA by "Fraport Twin Star Airport Management" AD, operator of Burgas Airport and Varna Airport.

SCC remanded in custody the man detained in "Geo Milev" for transporting large quantities of drugs in his car with a baby

The Sofia City Court (SCC) remanded in custody the man detained in the area of "Geo Milev" park in Sofia to transport a large amount of drugs in his car, and with a 4-month-old baby in the back seat.

Miraculously, no injuries: Serbian double-decker bus flew off the Trakia motorway and broke through the guardrail

A double-decker bus with Serbian registration crashed this morning on the “Trakia“ motorway, Nova TV reported.

Vasil Terziev called on BNT for full transparency in the selection of the host of Eurovision 2027

Sofia will support Burgas with everything necessary, but the public has the right to know the criteria, assessments and experts who made the decision

Bezhaberie for ecology: Huge amounts of waste are stored on the territory of the capital's plant in violation of the requirements PHOTOS

Huge amounts of waste stored in violation of the requirements were found by an inspection by the Regional Inspectorate for Environmental Protection – Sofia on the territory of the “Capital Waste Treatment Plant“ at the Sofia Municipality.

Mayor of Nessebar: “Eurovision” is a chance for our entire Black Sea coast and we should not divide

“Eurovision” is a chance for the entire Black Sea coast and we should not divide, Nessebar Mayor Nikolay Dimitrov told BTA. The seaside town of the Assumption of the Virgin Mary celebrates its feast day.

On the Great Mother of God: Hundreds of believers filled the Bachkovo Monastery for the feast day

Today, the Orthodox Church honors the Assumption of the Virgin Mary. The Bachkovo Monastery celebrates its temple feast day, BNT reported.

Daniel Panov: The clip in front of “Asenevci“ is a desecration of Bulgarian, there are also acts of vandalism

A clip with oriental dances in front of the monument “Asenevtsi“ in Veliko Tarnovo shook social networks and caused an immediate reaction from the institutions.

Yordan Michev: Sofia is a city that is very far from the standards for a European capital

Sofia is a city that is very far from the standards for a European capital. It is significantly inferior to Bucharest (not to mention Budapest, Prague and Zagreb) in terms of urban environment, infrastructure, cleanliness, transport connectivity and many other parameters.

A yellow code for sea waves has been issued for today

The National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH) has issued a yellow code for sea waves today. This is stated on the NIMH website.

The Minister of Tourism wanted Varna to host "Eurovision", but is also happy with Burgas

I think that Varna should have hosted "Eurovision 2027", but the choice of Burgas also provides a huge opportunity to promote the Bulgarian Black Sea Coast. He stated this to "Nova TV" Minister of Tourism Ilin Dimitrov.

The level of the Danube River in the Bulgarian section continues to fall

The level of the Danube River in the Bulgarian section continues to fall, according to data from the Executive Agency "Research and Maintenance of the Danube River".

Road situation in the country: Traffic, fires and traffic police summary

The summer season is at its peak, which has a serious impact on traffic on the main roads arteries in Bulgaria. According to the latest information from Ministry of Internal Affairs and Agency “Road Infrastructure“, heavy traffic is observed at the exit destinations to neighboring countries.