The Third March Movement has filed documents for registration as a political party in court

The "Third March" Movement has filed documents for registration as a political party in the Sofia City Court - today, 07.01.2026. We believe that this is the right step to continue the fight for the prosperity of the Motherland.

This is stated in the official position of the party.

At the same time, from the "Third March" we sent an Open Letter to the President of the Republic of Bulgaria, Mr. Rumen Radev, in which we declare that we recognize him as our informal leader.

"The analysis shows us that Bulgaria is in a radically different political situation after the protests. Dissatisfaction with the state with a capital "D" has reached such a level that more and more Bulgarian citizens refuse to remain indifferent to the outrages of the authorities. Thousands of people are already organizing themselves in your support, recognizing you as their informal leader and preparing to participate in the upcoming vote.

These are not fraudsters and charlatans, but ordinary people who want real and profound change in the governance of the state. Part of this same process is the emergence of the Political Party "Third March". We were the first to declare our support for you so clearly and categorically, but we are by no means the only ones. Every day, in different parts of the country, citizens are organizing to participate in the elections and openly support you. For them, Gen. Rumen Radev is the only real hope for change and meaningful governance of the country," the party states.