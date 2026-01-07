E-vignettes can be purchased from www.bgtoll.bg, the mobile application and the official partner network

The National Toll Administration informs all users that online platforms offer electronic vignettes at inflated prices, adding hidden or unjustified fees. We urge drivers to be careful and purchase the e-vignette they need from the website of the National Toll Administration – www.bgtoll.bg, the mobile application or the partner network at the specified price without any additional fees.

In 2026, the prices of e-vignettes remain unchanged and are displayed in euros and leva. The conversion is performed automatically at the official fixed exchange rate and will not require any additional actions from users. When paying in cash in January, payment is possible in both leva and euros, according to the rules for introducing the single currency. Electronic payments will be made in euros.

The prices of vignettes in 2026 are as follows:

• Annual – 49.60 euros (97 BGN)

• Quarterly – 27.61 euros (54 BGN)

• Monthly – 15.34 euros (30 BGN)

• Weekly – 7.67 euros (15 BGN)

• Weekend – 5.11 euros (10 BGN)

• One-day – 4.09 euros (8 leva) and is valid from February 3, 2026.

The one-day vignette will be introduced from February 3, 2026. It will be valid for passenger cars up to 3.5 tons and will allow use of the republican road network for a period of 24 hours.

In addition to the website of the National Toll Administration www.bgtoll.bg or the mobile application, a vignette can also be purchased from other RIA sales channels - at a counter against payment in cash or through a self-toll terminal - with a card. Counters are located at the main border checkpoints, as well as in the 27 regional road administrations throughout the country. There are 464 self-toll terminals. Vignettes can also be purchased from the partner network of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency through the sites www.vinetki.bg, www.tollpass.bg, www.digitoll.bg, www.yettel.bg, www.A1.bg, www.vivacom.bg, www.grabo.bg, www.my.fibank.bg www.spotins.bg, epay.bg, www.boleron.bg as well as at the cash desks at „A1“, „Vivacom“, „Bulgarian Posts“, „Easy Pay“, „Fast Pay“, „Kolkhida 3b“, and at the gas stations „Lukoil“, „Petrol“, „OMV“, „EKO“, „Cruiz“, „Benita“, „Gazprom“, „Shell“, „VM Petroleum, „Tahoe Ventsi“ service centers, „I&G Insurance Brokers“, „Omnikar & Partners“, „General Broker“, or through the mobile applications UBB Mobile, TollPass, Phyre, Amaranth Bulgaria, iCard, Cardbox, Epay and Bulbank Mobile.

When purchasing a vignette, users must carefully review and check the information entered by them or by the relevant employee before confirming the final payment. The responsibility for filling in correct information about the vehicle number, its category and the validity period of the vignette lies with its owner or user. In case of incorrectly declared data, it is considered that the due fee for the respective vehicle has not been paid.

The characters from the license plate can be entered in both Cyrillic and Latin characters, but must correspond to the characters in the license plate itself. When writing the number, only letters and numbers are entered. The characters 0 (zero) and О (letter О) are not interchangeable. For a digit in the number, 0 (zero) must be entered, and for a letter „О“. If the license plate contains a dash, dot or space, they are not entered.

Every driver can check the validity of the e-vignette of the vehicle he drives on the website www.bgtoll.bg by clicking the „Vignette Check“ button. After entering the license plate number of the vehicle and the country in which it is registered, the expiration date of the electronic vignette can be determined, regardless of where it was purchased – from the sites of the Agency "Road Infrastructure" or in the commercial network of the partners of the Agency. The status may be "active", "expired" or "unused" in cases where the vignette was purchased with a delayed start up to 30 days from the start date of validity.