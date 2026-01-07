For the sake of the euro: BNB will work extra hours every Saturday until the end of January

The Bulgarian National Bank has announced extra working hours at its cash desks and at the territorial divisions of “Cash Services Company“ AD every Saturday until the end of January. This includes 10, 17, 24 and 31 January 2026.

Here is where and what services will be provided:

BNB Central Building – Sofia, “Knyaz Alexander I“ Sq. №1

The cash desks will only exchange banknotes and coins withdrawn from circulation, from levs to euros, with an unexpired exchange period, only for individuals.

Working hours: from 8:30 to 15:45 without interruption.

BNB Cash Desk – Sofia, „Poligona“, ul. „Mihail Tenev“ No. 10

The following will be carried out:

exchange of banknotes and coins for individuals;

exchange of coins withdrawn from circulation for legal entities.

Working hours: from 8:30 to 15:45 without interruption.

Territorial divisions of „Cash Services Company“ AD:

Sofia, „Ovcha Kupel“ quarter, „Ivan Hadzhiyski“ Str. №16

Pleven, „Kliment Ohridski“ Str. №58B

Plovdiv, „Yagodovsko Shosse“ №2

Varna, ul. „Tsaribrod“ №23

Burgas, ul. „Alexander the Great“ №8

There will be an exchange of banknotes and coins withdrawn from circulation from levs into euros.

Working hours: from 8:30 to 16:00, with a break from 12:00 to 12:30.

The BNB reminds that euro coins with the Bulgarian national side can be used anywhere in the euro area, as well as in countries and territories where the euro is an official or widely accepted currency - among them the Vatican, Monaco, Andorra, San Marino, Montenegro, Kosovo, as well as in overseas territories of EU countries.