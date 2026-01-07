Bulgaria will face an economic catastrophe in the event of a possible collapse of the European Union. The return of borders, customs duties and trade barriers will severely hit the national interests of small countries, which lose their protection in a world of warring great powers. This was stated by political scientist Ivan Krastev in an interview with Yavor Dachkov, quoted by "Voices".

"For Bulgaria, the collapse of the European Union would be a tragedy. Small countries do not gain sovereignty in a world of competing powers, but lose protection," emphasized Ivan Krastev. According to him, maintaining the integrity of the community is a fundamental national priority.

The world is entering a period of deep disorder, where the international rules established after the Cold War no longer function. According to Ivan Krastev, Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela mark the end of "liberal hypocrisy" and the shift to an open interest in controlling resources and oil fields.

This positions the US as a leading oil power, which directly threatens the Russian budget, which is highly dependent on fuel prices. The conflict in Ukraine, in turn, is turning into an exhausting war for survival and identity, the cost of which for Europe is enormous.

A significant change is being observed in the attitudes of the younger generation in Bulgaria. Data show that already under 60-70% of students in elite high schools plan to automatically leave the country. For "Gen Z", borders are losing their symbolic charge, and friendships and lifestyle are becoming more important.

Despite these positive signals, Ivan Krastev warns of new forms of control through algorithms and artificial intelligence. "A transparent person is emerging against an opaque government," he noted, adding that this will fundamentally change the perception of the state and politics.