The situation in Krumovgrad is dire! The cemetery is under water! VIDEO

„The situation is dire! There hasn't been such a disaster for years…“.

This was stated by the residents of Krumovgrad to "Rodopi24".

„The Orange Code“ has hit the city with all its seriousness. There are already flooded streets. The cemetery is under water...

A district in Krumovgrad was flooded after heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. According to information from local residents, the water has flooded streets in the "Druzhba" district, creating serious difficulties for movement in the area. There are currently no reports of casualties, glassnews.bg reported.

The flooding comes against the backdrop of a complicated situation with the rivers in the region. It was previously reported that the Krumovitsa River is at an extremely high level due to intense rains, and a bridge in the city has already been destroyed. Authorities are monitoring the situation, and residents are urged to be vigilant.

Water levels are expected to remain high for the next few hours, posing a risk of further local flooding in low-lying areas of the region.