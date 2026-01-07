Kardzhali Regional Governor Nikola Chanev activates BG Alert. Partial state of emergency declared VIDEO

Kardzhali Regional Governor Nikola Chanev will activate the BG Alert system for dangerous weather due to heavy rainfall for the municipalities of Krumovgrad and Kirkovo, and the crisis headquarters in Krumovgrad will most likely declare a partial state of emergency for the municipality at its meeting, which begins shortly. This was announced by Chanev for bTV.

A code orange for significant rainfall is also in effect in Kardzhali region. The expected rainfall amounts for tomorrow are around and above 35 liters per square meter. By 15:00, about 168 liters per square meter had poured into the Tokachka station, and about 94 liters - in the village of Kirkovo.

Krumovgrad currently has drinking water, but starting tomorrow they will not have water supply. Because of this, the day will be unschooling.