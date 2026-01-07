RIA: The major repairs of the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse will resume tomorrow

From tomorrow - January 8, the major repairs of the "Danube Bridge" near Ruse will resume, RIA reports. It is planned that construction and installation works will resume at around 8 am in a 320-meter section in the lane towards Bulgaria. On December 17 of this year The work on the site was temporarily suspended so that all types of vehicles can pass through the facility without restrictions in the expected heavy traffic.

The rehabilitation of the facility will continue as before without stopping traffic, with traffic passing in both directions in the fundamentally repaired section in the lane for Romania.

In the coming days, the activities that will be carried out on the bridge in the lane for Bulgaria are the dismantling of bridge drains and collector system, of guardrails, removal of asphalt layers, leveling concrete and waterproofing.

The fundamental repair of the "Danube Bridge" will continue without stopping traffic. Work will be carried out on the site daily during daylight hours, depending on weather conditions. The work process will be organized and carried out so that vehicles pass in stages in both directions in the lane where work is not being done.

The “Road Infrastructure“ Agency appeals to drivers to comply with the parameters for the admissibility of passing vehicles, as well as the introduced speed limit of 20 km/h. Vehicles that are oversized can cause damage to the already repaired section and this may lead to additional, unforeseen activities.

Current information about the repair activities can be found in the special section “Information about the repair of the Danube Bridge“ on the website of the “Road Infrastructure“ Agency. The Agency team will provide regular up-to-date information about the repair of the facility and is available for additional questions and clarifications. Only in this way will accurate, precise and correct information be guaranteed to all travelers.