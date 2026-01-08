Sofia: 109 snow removal machines are on the ground

In connection with the snowfall in Sofia at night, treatments with anti-icing mixtures were carried out, as well as pushing snow mass on main streets and boulevards in the city, reports the Sofia Municipality.

Currently, 109 snow removal machines are on the ground. In the "Vitosha" natural park; sanding of the roads in the "Dragalevtsi" district - "Aleko" hut; and "Boyana" district - "Zlatnite mostove" area, bTV reported.

At the moment - the movement of trolleybus lines 1 and 5 and bus lines 74,77,82, 86 and 101 has been restored.