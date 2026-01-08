Snowplow burns near Voluyak VIDEO

A snowplow burns on the road near Voluyak. Witnesses reported this in the Facebook group “Disasters in Sofia“.
The incident occurred in the morning hours of the day, bTV specified.
Details about it are still not clear, expect details.
Jan 8, 2026 09:07, renew at Jan 8, 2026 09:18 259
A snowplow burns on the road near Voluyak. Witnesses reported this in the Facebook group “Disasters in Sofia“.
The incident occurred in the morning hours of the day, bTV specified.
Details about it are still not clear, expect details.