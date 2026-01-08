Vasil Velev called for paying only with cards

There are no serious obstacles and problems in the transition to paying with euros. There is a shortage of starter packs with euros and coins in more remote places where the euro has not been practically introduced, but it will come there too. This was stated by Vasil Velev from the Association of Industrial Capital in Bulgaria (AIKB) to BNT, quoted by news.bg.

Velev called on consumers to pay only with cards if possible and to exchange their levs for euros only in commercial banks. He insisted that bank fees not be charged when exchanging currency.

He pointed out that the biggest problem in Bulgaria is the demographic picture, which in his words is catastrophic. Every year we lose 50,000 people - more people die than are born, Velev added.

He also said that the state administration is pumping money into businesses.

Former Social Minister Hristina Hristova added that hiring workers from third countries is a natural process and this applies throughout the European Union. The problem and difficulties are in regulated professions, Hristova pointed out.

According to her, although unemployment is decreasing, employers need people in the vacant positions. 68% of small and medium-sized enterprises have a shortage of labor, which affects the possibility of expanding production. "The big topic is to find in every next budget the priority of priorities - education", insisted Hristina Hristova.

She did not agree with Velev's words that the administration is pumping money into business, and again insisted on more education and improvement.

According to Hristova, there are no technical problems with the adoption of the euro, but what has been admitted as a mistake is in the management of the economy and the state.